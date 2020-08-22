Seattle Sounders FC (2-1-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (3-1-1, third in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when it takes on Seattle.

The Timbers finished 14-13-7 overall and 8-5-4 at home in the 2019 season. Portland averaged 1.5 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The Sounders put together a 16-10-8 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 11-2-4 in home matches. Seattle averaged 1.7 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Andres Flores, Yimmi Chara (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).

Seattle: None listed.

