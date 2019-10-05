The Earthquakes are 9-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is 2-10-2 when it scores only one goal.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse leads Portland with 11 goals. Brian Fernandez has three goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Chris Wondolowski leads San Jose with 14 goals. Andres Rios has one goal over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

San Jose: 2-8-0, averaging 1.1 goals, one assist, 6.8 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andres Flores (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

San Jose: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

