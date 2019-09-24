New England Revolution (10-10-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (13-13-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and the New England Revolution meet for a non-conference matchup.

The Timbers are 7-5-3 at home. Portland is 6-0-1 when it records more than two goals.

The Revolution are 3-5-7 in road games. New England is 6-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has eight goals and eight assists for Portland. Brian Fernandez has three goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Carles Gil has nine goals and 12 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 4-5-1, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

New England: 3-2-5, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

New England: Edgar Castillo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.