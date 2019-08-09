Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-11-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (9-9-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

; Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps play the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action.

The Timbers are 5-7-3 in Western Conference games. Portland is 4-0-1 when it records more than two goals.

The Whitecaps are 4-8-5 against conference opponents. Vancouver is 1-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Vancouver won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has six goals and six assists for Portland. Brian Fernandez has five goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Fredy Montero has six goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Vancouver: 1-5-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and three corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Dairon Asprilla, Marco Farfan (injured).

Vancouver: Doneil Henry (injured), Lass Bangoura (injured), Jasser Khemiri (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

