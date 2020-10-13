The Timbers are 8-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Portland leads the Western Conference with 104 shots on goal, averaging 6.5 per game. Portland is also the MLS leader with 44 goals.
The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 4-4 draw.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake with six goals. Justin Meram has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.
Diego Valeri has six goals and three assists for Portland so far this season. Felipe Mora has seven goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 2-6-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.5 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.
Portland: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, two assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Nedum Onuoha (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured), Everton Luiz (injured).
Portland: Andy Polo, Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Julio Cascante (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).
