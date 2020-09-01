The Galaxy compiled a 16-15-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 11-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles averaged 1.8 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Andres Flores, Yimmi Chara (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).
Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).
