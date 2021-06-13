Nigeria cut the deficit before the half with Michelle Alozie’s goal, but Portugal’s Telma Encarnacao scored early in the second half. Another own goal pulled Nigeria closer before Ajibade’s equalizer.
Portugal lost to the U.S. national team 1-0 in the Summer Series opener Thursday. Nigeria fell 1-0 to Jamaica.
The United States faced Jamaica in the late match Sunday.
Nigeria goes on to face the U.S. team in Austin at the new Q2 Stadium on Thursday to wrap up the Summer Series.
