“It’s a privilege for me and for my coaching staff to continue with this project,” Santos said. “We know we won’t be able to win everything, but we will always try.”
Santos is now set to remain in charge of the national team at next year’s European Championship, the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.
“It was an easy decision to make considering we are renewing the contract of a European champion,” federation president Fernando Gomes said. “He is a winner.”
