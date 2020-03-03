In the draw in Amsterdam on Tuesday, Spain and Germany — the previous two world champions before France — were paired in Group A4 alongside Spain and Ukraine.
Group A1 features Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
In Group A2, England will face Iceland four years after being humiliated by them at Euro 2016, as well as Belgium and Denmark.
The original format of 12 countries playing in three-team League A groups last year has become 16 teams in traditional groups of four next season.
The remaining 55 European nations are split across further leagues.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.