Portugal hosts Turkey in Porto. The will play either Italy or North Macedonia in the final round of the qualifying playoffs if it advances.

It wasn’t yet clear if the 39-year-old Pepe would be able to play the second qualifier next week if Portugal advanced.

Santos also won’t be able to count on the injured Rúben Dias, the team’s other regular starting central defender.

Midfielder Rúben Neves is also unavailable because of an injury.

___