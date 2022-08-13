Pozuelo's brace sparks Inter Miami to 3-2 win over NYCFC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Alejandro Pozuelo scored his first two goals of the season, including the match-winner in the 84th minute, and Inter Miami rallied to beat New York City FC 3-2 on Saturday.
Pozuelo found the net for the first time in his six matches with the team when he took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored in the 39th minute to pull Inter Miami (9-10-6) even.
Thiago Andrade gave NYCFC a 2-1 halftime lead when he scored — his fifth — in the second minute of stoppage time.
Ariel Lassiter scored in the 63rd minute for Miami — with assists from Pozuelo and Gonzalo Higuaín — to knot the score at 2-2.
Drake Callender saved three shots for Inter Miami. Sean Johnson had three saves for NYCFC.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports