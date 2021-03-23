Prandelli was hired in November to replace the fired Giuseppe Iachini. It was his second stint at Fiorentina, having also coached the Tuscan club from 2005-10, leading the Viola to the UEFA Cup semifinals and the round of 16 in the Champions League.
Prandelli then coached Italy to the final of the 2012 European Championship and a first-round exit from the 2014 World Cup.
“Over these months, a darkness has grown inside me and changed my way of seeing things,” Prandelli said in a letter posted on Fiorentina’s website. “I came here to give 100% but as soon as I felt that this wasn’t possible anymore, for the good of everyone I’ve decided to step aside.”
Fiorentina lost to AC Milan 3-2 on Sunday.
The highlight of Prandelli’s second stint at Fiorentina was a 3-0 win at nine-time defending Italian champion Juventus in December.
No immediate replacement was named.
