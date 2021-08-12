Promoted teams Norwich, Watford and Brentford take their place in the Premier League looking to emulate Wolverhampton and Leeds, who have transitioned well to life in the top flight and managed top-half finishes in their first season. Which of the three looks best positioned to do the same? Norwich comes up as the Championship winner and is likely to have a more rounded game plan compared to the attacking approach that proved its undoing two seasons ago under the same manager, Daniel Farke. Watford had comfortably the best defensive record in the second tier — just 30 goals conceded in 46 games — but might not have the attacking quality to survive. Most of the intrigue surrounds Brentford, a team from southwest London competing in the top flight for the first time since 1947 and which is owned by an entrepreneur — a former professional gambler, Matthew Benham — who uses analytics to unearth talent overlooked by traditional scouting methods. This “Moneyball” method has finally lifted the team to the Premier League and will come under strain against some of the world’s best club teams. It will be fascinating to see how the experiment turns out.