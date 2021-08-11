Capacity limits, enforced last season and at the end of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, were lifted by the British government on July 19. Spectator-free stadiums will be replaced by full-capacity crowds, with fans at matches needing to be prepared to prove they are fully vaccinated or have recently tested negative for the virus. Kickoff times will no longer be staggered, which had been the case during the pandemic to allow soccer fans to see each match.