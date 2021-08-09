There will come a day, maybe some time soon, when Leicester can no longer rely on Jamie Vardy to lead the forward line. In new signing Patson Daka, the team might just have a long-term replacement. The 22-year-old Zambia striker moved to Leicester from Salzburg for $32 million, having scored 27 goals in 28 appearances in the Austrian league to become the country’s player of the season. He might have to bide his time in the east Midlands, with Vardy still the star player at Leicester as he approaches a decade of service there. But he is 34 now and cannot go on forever. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows that. He has Kelechi Iheanacho as another striker alternative — and the Nigerian was the in-form forward in the league at the end of last season — but the prolific Daka is more of a like-for-like replacement for Vardy and offers Rodgers the chance to pick and choose Vardy’s games. “He is very similar to Jamie in his traits,” Rodgers said. “He wants to run off the back line, he’s a great finisher and all of those players — Patson, Jamie and Kels — we’re going to need all of them.”