Premier League asks referee body to look into VAR decisions

LONDON — The Premier League has asked the body in charge of referees in England to look into two decisions taken after video review on Saturday.
At Newcastle, an own-goal by Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell was ruled out for what VAR judged to be a foul by Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. The game finished 0-0.
The review by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) will look into the two decisions specifically, not the full VAR operation.
