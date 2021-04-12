Saturday’s other Premier League game, between Newcastle and West Ham, will kick off at 12:30 p.m. as planned.
The English Football League and Premiership Rugby are also moving start times.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said all nine county championship matches will pause for an hour and 20 minutes during the royal ceremonial funeral at St. George’s Chapel.
Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of 73 years who was also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at 99.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.