Johnson scores two, Nottingham Forest and Everton draw 2-2

NOTTINGHAM, England — Brennan Johnson’s hot streak continued as the Nottingham Forest forward scored twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
First-half goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure had put Everton on course for a third win in six games under manager Sean Dyche.
But Johnson twice evened the score in a clash between two relegation-fighting teams.
The result meant Everton was denied the chance to climb out of the bottom three.
Gray put the visitors ahead with a 10th-minute penalty, but Johnson equalized in the 19th.
Doucoure then headed Everton back in front in the 29th to give his team a halftime lead and something to defend after the break.
Johnson, however, is enjoying an impressive run of form and struck again to make it 2-2.
The draw also ensured Forest’s unbeaten run at home extends to nine matches, with the team’s form at the City Ground likely to be a telling factor in whether it stays up this season.
