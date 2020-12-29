Further positives cases at City led to Monday’s game at Everton being postponed.
The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.
The rise is infections reflects the growth in coronavirus cases across Britain, where the death toll since the pandemic erupted in March is over 70,000.
