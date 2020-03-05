The French league adopted a similar measure on Wednesday.
Premier League leader Liverpool also said it will not use any child mascots on game days. The children normally walk out onto the field holding hands with the players before the game.
By Thursday, 115 people in the U.K. had tested positive for the new virus. England’s chief medical officer said U.K. authorities have largely shifted from efforts to contain the virus to now attempting to delay its spread.
In Italy, which is the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Europe, all sports events will take place without fans present for the next month.
