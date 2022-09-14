Premier League to pay tribute to queen at weekend games

LONDON — The Premier League will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend by having a minute’s silence before every game followed by the national anthem.
Last weekend’s games were all postponed following the queen’s death last Thursday at the age of 96.
Seven games will be played this weekend. Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds were both postponed because of limited police resources ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday. Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed because of a planned rail strike, which has since been canceled.
A period of silence was also observed before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Ajax on Tuesday.
