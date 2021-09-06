A 1-1 draw at home against Canada, which last reached soccer’s showcase in 1986, caused concern and ratched pressure. Instead of a revival under coach Gregg Berhalter, the Americans are sputtering heading into Wednesday night’s game at Honduras, their third in a seven-day span. The U.S. hasn’t won a qualifier since 2013 in Central America, where it has one win and three draws in its last eight matches.