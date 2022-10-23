Pressure on Marsch as Leeds loses 3-2 against Fulham in EPL

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LEEDS, England — The pressure mounted on Leeds’ American coach, Jesse Marsch, after his team fell to a fourth straight defeat in the Premier League with a 3-2 loss at home to Fulham on Sunday. The final whistle at Elland Road was greeted with boos, with Leeds now winless in the league since Aug. 21 — a run of eight games — and also in the relegation zone.

“We are unified here, from the board to the staff and the players,” Marsch said. “We are hurting, it’s painful. We feel we’re doing little things that aren’t getting a reward.

“I understand the fans, their ire should be directed at me. I’ve got to find ways for us to get wins and points. But I’m focused on helping this team to get better and improve.”

The hosts failed to hold onto a lead given to them by Rodrigo in the 20th minute.

Goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Willian put Fulham 3-1 ahead before Crysencio Summerville’s stoppage-time consolation.

Advertisement

There were chants against Marsch and the club’s board in the final minutes of the game.

“The boys are right behind him,” Leeds right back Luke Ayling said of his manager. “He took over in a tricky situation last season and kept us in the league.”

In a message to the fans, Ayling added: “We’re only 11 games into the season. We’ve been in worse positions, like last season and there’s still a long way to go so please stay calm and stay with us.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

GiftOutline Gift Article