Priso breaks tie in 78th, Toronto FC beats Atlanta 2-1

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso (8) turns to Carlos Salcedo, left, after scoring against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadTORONTO — Ralph Priso broke a tie in the 78th minute to help Toronto FC beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (5-8-3) in the eighth minute.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightLuiz De Araujo tied it for Atlanta (5-6-4) in the 57th.