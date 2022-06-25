The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Priso breaks tie in 78th, Toronto FC beats Atlanta 2-1

June 25, 2022 at 10:04 p.m. EDT
Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso (8) turns to Carlos Salcedo, left, after scoring against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO — Ralph Priso broke a tie in the 78th minute to help Toronto FC beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (5-8-3) in the eighth minute.

Luiz De Araujo tied it for Atlanta (5-6-4) in the 57th.

