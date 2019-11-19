Lebanon and North Korea trail one point behind South Korea in Group H. Two teams advance to the next round.
Lebanon has been rocked by protests during an economic crisis which led Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign three weeks ago. A parliamentary session was postponed Tuesday by the demonstrations.
