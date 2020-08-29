Sergio Santos ran onto a long through ball from José Martínez and ripped a left-footer past goalkeeper Chris Seitz in the 21st and Przybylko’s low roller to near the penalty spot set up a first-timer by Brenden Aaronson to make it 4-0 in the 61st minute.
Julian Gressel scored for D.C. United (1-4-3) in the 63rd.
D.C. has lost back-to-back games and hasn’t won since a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on March 7.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.