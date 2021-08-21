PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told French media he hoped it’s just a scare but “it doesn’t look good.”
If Icardi is ruled out for next week, it could accelerate the timetable for Lionel Messi’s debut.
Messi hasn’t played since joining from Barcelona. He missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa América title on July 10. He trained with the team last week but isn’t yet match fit.
PSG plays at Reims next Sunday before the international break.
