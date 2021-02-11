Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.

It is the latest injury in Neymar’s stop-start career at PSG.

The Brazil striker has been sidelined for spells with foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG four years ago for a record 222 million euros ($269 million) from Barcelona.

Only last month, Neymar was stretchered off with a left ankle injury sustained in a league game against Lyon.

Two years ago, he missed 10 weeks with a right foot injury. He broke a toe in the same foot a year before, putting his place at the 2018 World Cup in doubt.

PSG is also waiting on winger Angel Di Maria, who could miss next week’s game against Barcelona after hurting his thigh playing against Marseille on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has missed the past four games with bruised ribs and an adductor injury.

