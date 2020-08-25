PSG already missed the opening weekend of its domestic season to play Bayern Munich for the European title on Sunday in Lisbon. PSG lost 1-0.
The league said Lens and broadcaster Canal+ agreed with the switch, and brought forward the Strasbourg-Nice game from Sunday to fill the slot.
PSG’s rearranged Sept. 10 game -- a Thursday evening -- will open its league campaign. The match is just two days after star striker Kylian Mbappé could play for France at home to Croatia in a UEFA Nations League qualifying group game.
Three days after playing Lens, PSG hosts Marseille in French soccer’s most intense rivalry.
