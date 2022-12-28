PSG midfielder Verratti signs 2-year contract extension

The 30-year-old Italy international joined PSG from second-tier Italian champion Pescara in 2012 and made his 399th appearance for PSG against Strasbourg on Wednesday. Only former defender Jean-Marc Pilorget has played more times for the club with 435 appearances.

“It gives me great pride to extend my contract,” Verratti said. “I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started, and I am very grateful for that. It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here.”