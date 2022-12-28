PSG midfielder Verratti signs 2-year contract extension

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti signed a two-year contract extension Wednesday, tying him to the French champion until 2026.
Verratti has won eight league titles with PSG along with six French cups and six League cups.
“It gives me great pride to extend my contract,” Verratti said. “I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started, and I am very grateful for that. It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports