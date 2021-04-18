There are only five games left after this weekend in one of the closest title races for many years. Rivals Monaco and Lyon were in action later Sunday, with Monaco going to struggling Bordeaux and Lyon visiting 19th-place Nantes.

All the goals came near the end, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to take his league-leading tally to 23.

Story continues below advertisement

He equalized with a fine finish in the 78th minute, one minute after striker Denis Bouanga put the visitors ahead at Parc des Princes, and then struck a penalty in the 86th after he was fouled by goalkeeper Etienne Green.

Advertisement

But PSG gifted the visitors a goal when Bouanga was given too much space down the left and his shot was poorly dealt with by goalkeeper Sergio Rico with Romain Hamouma in position to tap in.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was without several key players.

Neymar and central midfielders Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye were suspended. Central defender Marquinhos is recovering from an adductor injury and standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas rested a sore shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

Pochettino’s side struggled to create chances but winger Pablo Sarabia struck the post with a freekick after 30 minutes and Green — a former club ball boy — made his first save five minutes later from Rafinha’s low shot.

In between, Saint-Etienne winger Wahbi Khazri had a goal ruled out for offisde.

Pochettino made a triple substitution midway through the second half, bringing on midfielder Marco Verratti, winger Di Maria and Icardi.

Advertisement

Di Maria failed to close down on the left and overlapping full back Miguel Trauco had plenty of time to pick out Bouanga’s close-range finish.

But Saint-Etienne was napping at the restart.

Verratti’s long ball over the top was expertly controlled by Mbappe with the outside his foot and he slid it under Green for 1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Pochettino’s first game in charge of PSG also against Saint-Etienne in January ended in a draw and he was somewhat fortunate this time.

Lille dropped points when it was held 1-1 at home to Montpellier on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports