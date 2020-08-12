But the French champions didn’t even have to play extra time in this single-leg quarterfinal as Eric Choupo-Moting netted in the third minute of stoppage time.
It was a painful collapse for Atalanta, ending an improbable journey in its debut Champions League campaign — in a season when the team’s home city of Bergamo had been among the hardest hit regions of Europe from the coronavirus.
The pandemic meant the quarterfinals are not being played home and away as usual but as single games in neutral Lisbon.
The lack of access to the stadium could not deter Atalanta fans flying from northern Italy to the Portuguese capital.
