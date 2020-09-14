Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl including punching and kicking at Parc des Princes.
Teammates Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille’s Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also red-carded.
Neymar was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez’s head.
Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused. He went on social media regretting only that he didn’t punch Gonzalez in the face.
