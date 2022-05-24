PSG women's coach suspended over 'inappropriate behavior'

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain suspended the coach of its women’s team on Tuesday, with the club saying it had been informed of “inappropriate behavior and remarks” made by Didier Ollé-Nicolle toward some of his players.
PSG said it has opened an internal club investigation but did not give more details about the case.
According to the RMC Sport website, Ollé-Nicolle made an “inappropriate gesture” toward one of his players during a pre-season tour in the United States.
___
