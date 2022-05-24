PSG women's coach suspended over 'inappropriate behavior'

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain suspended the coach of its women’s team on Tuesday, with the club saying it had been informed of “inappropriate behavior and remarks” made by Didier Ollé-Nicolle toward some of his players.

“These facts and comments, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain,” the French league club said in a statement. “Paris Saint-Germain takes the situation very seriously and intends to shed full light on the facts and comments reported.”