Mbappe was hurt on Friday in the second half of PSG’s 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final.
“The imaging workup performed today confirms a sprained ankle with external ligament injury,” PSG said in a statement. “Following this trauma, the recovery time is estimated at around 3 weeks.”
The 21-year-old Mbappe has 30 goals in 34 appearances this season
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.