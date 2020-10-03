Pulido made a sliding first-timer to make it 2-0 in the 73rd. Busio’s one-touch pass led Pulido into the area, where he chipped in over sliding goalkeeper Marko Maric.
Sporting (7-5-2) snapped a two-game skid.
Sam Junqua, a 23-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal for the Dynamo in the 84th minute.
Houston (3-5-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last six games.
