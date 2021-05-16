Sallói scored on a give-and-go at the 28th minute when he dropped it to Pulido who tapped it back to Sallói who punched it past keeper Maxime Crépeau.
Pulido drew a penalty kick at the 32nd minute when Ryan Raposo clipped him from behind in the box as he attempted to put a shot on goal.
Pulido sealed it at the 58th minute when he took a pass from Gadi Kinda, evaded a defender and put a shot between a pair of defenders and out of range of Crépeau.
Vancouver (2-3-1) didn’t earn its first corner until the 64th minute.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports