By Associated PressMay 29, 2021 at 8:39 p.m. UTCPORTO, Portugal — Christian Pulisic has become the first American man to play in a Champions League final.The Chelsea forward came on as a substitute in the 66th minute with the London club leading Manchester City 1—0 in Porto on Saturday.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe 22-year-old Pulisic, who joined Chelsea in 2019, had a chance to double the lead when he lifted the ball over Ederson but wide in the 73rd.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.Loading...View more