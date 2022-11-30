Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is listed as day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament on Tuesday.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and returned to the team hotel.
A video posted later on social media by the U.S. team showed Pulisic celebrating with the rest of the squad as they arrived at the team hotel.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports