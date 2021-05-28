The stats only tell half the story, though, when it comes to Pulisic, who plays a key role is causing chaos in a difficult-to-pick-up role between the lines of the opposition’s midfield and defense. Chelsea’s likely three strike force against City will be Timo Werner, Mason Mount and either Pulisic or Kai Havertz. Only Werner will play on the shoulder of City’s center backs, and even then he’ll pick his moments because his tracking back and defensive work are just as important to Tuchel.