Pulisic netted in the fifth minute against Arsenal to become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice to clinch a 2-1 win that denied Chelsea the cup.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Pulisic’s injury would be scanned and assessed in the coming days. But Lampard said Pulisic “clearly won’t be fit” for the trip to Munich with Bayern heavy favorites to advance.
The Champions League last-16 second leg was due to be played in March before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.