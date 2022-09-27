Pulisic, Pepi, Yedlin, Acosta start for US against Saudis

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, DeAndre Yedlin and Kellyn Acosta entered the starting lineup as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes for Tuesday night’s exhibition against Saudi Arabia at Murcia, Spain, the last match for the Americans before the World Cup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Matt Turner remained in goal and Yedlin started at right back as Sergiño Dest shifted from the right to the left in place of Sam Vines. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long held over in central defense.

Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were joined in midfield by Acosta, who replaced Luca de La Torre.

Pulisic, who missed Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan because of an unspecified injury, replaced Brenden Aaronson on a wing and Pepi took over at forward from Jesús Ferreira. Gio Reyna remained on the other wing.

Pulisic captained a lineup that averaged 33 international appearances, the highest for the U.S. since an average of 36 on Oct. 15, 2019, at Canada.

Pulisic, Adams and McKennie started together for just the fifth time after a 2019 exhibition against Ecuador, World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Canada in January, and a June friendly against Uruguay.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the 14th-ranked Americans open in Qatar against No. 19 Wales on Nov. 21, play fifth-ranked England four days later and close the first round against No. 22 Iran on Nov. 29.

