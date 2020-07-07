That helped Chelsea to a 2-0 lead after Olivier Giroud’s early goal, and a strike by substitute Tammy Abraham ultimately sealed victory at Selhurst Park.
Palace scored either side of Abraham’s goal through Wilfried Zaha — a powerful drive from 25 meters — and Christian Benteke, and nearly grabbed an equalizer when Scott Dann sent a header against the post in stoppage time.
Chelsea, which has won four of its last five games, provisionally climbed above Leicester into third place and stayed in a strong position to seal one of the four qualifying positions for next season’s Champions League.
Pulisic came back fully fit from the three-month suspension of the league and started as a substitute in the first game, a 2-1 win at Aston Villa in which he came on and scored.
He has started each of the last four games and been Chelsea’s most dangerous player with his pace and dribbling. ___
