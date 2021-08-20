“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week,” Pulisic wrote Friday in a message on his Instagram Stories. “Thankfully I’m fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can’t wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support.”
The United States has three games crammed into a seven-day span when World Cup qualifying starts in September.
United States coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster next week. American players from European clubs and Major League Soccer teams will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29.
The team plays its opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.
