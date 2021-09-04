“We’ll see if he’s ready,” Berhalter said.
Pulisic, a 22-year-old attacker, missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Aug. 28. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday and remained in Tennessee when the team traveled to Central America.
Steffen won’t play Sunday, according to Berhalter. The 26-year-old is Ederson’s backup at Manchester City. He hasn’t played since City’s 1-0 loss to Leicester in the Community Shield on Aug. 7.
Matt Turner, the 27-year-old starter for Major League Soccer’s New England Revoluation, was in goal at El Salvador.
Canada opened with a 1-1 draw against Honduras in Toronto.
___
