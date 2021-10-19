“He was already so close to coming to team training last week, then had a little setback and a little reaction, some pain but nothing serious, and from there we go on,” Tuchel said. “He is very impatient of course. He does everything and we can see him suffer in every meeting, and every time we meet him here at the training ground he’s really suffering.
“He wants to be on the pitch and help us and everybody is doing their very best. But unfortunately the injury takes its time.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports