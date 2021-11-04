Antwerp Defender Sam Vines returns to the team for the first time since the CONCACAF Gold Cup after returning from a broken collarbone, and Boavista defender Reggie Cannon also is back for the first time since the Gold Cup. Forward Jesús Ferreira is back for the first time since a January exhibition.
Defenders George Bello and Shaq Moore were dropped, along with midfielder Luca de La Torre and forward Matthew Hoppe.
Defenders John Brooks and Tim Ream were not selected. Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained Sept. 2 at El Salvador, and forward Gysasi Zardes is out with a knee injury.
The roster:
Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England)
Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Sam Vines (Antwerp, Belgium), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Tyler Adams (Leipzig, Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle)
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg, Austria), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France)
