Putellas to lead Spain at women's European Championship

Spain is unbeaten in 22 matches, with 19 victories. It is coming off a 7-0 rout of Australia in a friendly at home on Saturday.

Putellas is the highlight of the 23-player list announced by coach Jorge Vilda on Monday. She is among nine players from Barcelona, while six play for Real Madrid.

MADRID — Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will lead Spain’s squad at the women’s European Championship in England next month.

Spain will play another friendly at Italy on Friday before opening its Euro campaign against Finland on July 8. It is in Group B, along with Denmark and eight-time European champion Germany.