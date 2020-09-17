Clark had a diving save in Wondolowski’s header in the 89th for his fifth denial. San Jose goalkeeper James Marcinkowski made his first start since 2018, and had two saves.
Yimmi Chará gave Portland the lead in the 33rd on an assist from brother Diego, becoming the sixth pair of brothers in MLS history to connect on a goal. The Timbers allowed their 10th goal of the season in the final 15 minutes of a match.
Players from both teams stood at midfield before the match with a “Stay Strong California + Oregon” sign in support of the communities effected by the wildfires.
