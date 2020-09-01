Minnesota United FC went 15-11-8 overall and 10-1-6 on the road during the 2019 season. Minnesota United FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 45.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Victor Cabrera (injured), Alberth Elis, Michael Salazar (injured).
Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Brent Kallman.
